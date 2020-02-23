MS group welcomes Shaltry

GREENVILLE – The Living With MS, Darke County group welcomes Savannah Shaltry, certified restorative yoga teacher and mindfulness practitioner to their monthly meeting on Feb. 25, 7-8:30 p.m. in the private dining room at the Brethren Retirement.

Shaltry will discuss the benefits of both practices while highlighting her experience working with those living with MS and other special needs. She has been practicing yoga since 2011 and resides locally with her family.

Join them in welcoming her and supporting her healing practice. Refreshments and fellowship will follow her presentation. Call (937) 621-3337 to inquire about the meeting and ongoing support.