Tack Sale and dinner planned

GREENVILLE – The Darke County 4-H Horse Committee is hosting the 26th annual 4-H Tack Sale on Sunday, March 15 to benefit the Darke County Horse 4-H Youth.

Chicken and Pork BBQ dinners are available for presale only until March 1. The meal includes a half chicken or pork chop, applesauce, chips, and a dinner roll for $7.50 each. Dinners can be picked up from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds on March 15.

Contact your favorite horse 4-H member or DarkeHorseCommittee@gmail.com to purchase tickets. The Tack Sale will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Youth Building and Coliseum where a large variety of new and used horse equipment will be available to purchase from nearly 100 vendors. There will also be some craft vendors present. Vendor space is still available. Contact the email above for more information.”