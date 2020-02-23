ESCC hosts RN to BSN info fair

PIQUA – Edison State Community College is hosting a Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Information Fair on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Emerson Center at the Piqua Campus. Current nursing students and practicing nurses are invited to learn about the opportunities available to them in pursuing a baccalaureate degree.

Representatives from 12 universities will be available to share information about their completion programs and to guide interested nurses toward their next steps for enrollment. This event gives prospective students the ability to obtain information about many programs in one visit.

The faculty and administration at Edison State work collaboratively with all of the represented universities to provide for a smooth pathway to the BSN degree. Graduates of the nursing program are encouraged to plan for their future educational and career goals and this is an excellent opportunity to do so.

Nursing students currently taking the capstone class will graduate in May and applications are being accepted now through July 31 for students interested in beginning Edison State’s nursing program in January of 2021.

For more information, contact Edison State Associate Professor of Nursing, Rick Roberts at rroberts@edisonohio.edu.