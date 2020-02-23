Village Green plans several events

GREENVILLE – Village Green Health Campus has several events planned over the next month. All events will take place at 1315 KitchenAid Way, Greenville. For more information, call (937) 548-1992 or visit villagegreenhc.com.

Village Green Health Campus will host a Pastor Appreciation Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 28, 1-2 p.m. The event will be held in the Health Center Activity Room and will be a complimentary chef-prepared lunch. Call Saundra or Jamie to RSVP for your seats at 548-1993.

A Donuts and Coffee Drive-Thru will be held at Village Green on Friday, March 20, 7-9 a.m. Donuts and coffee will be available while supplies last. Donations will benefit the local Homeless Shelter.

On Thursday, March 26, 1 p.m., Village Green Health Campus will host a Virtual Dementia Tour. Take advantage of this opportunity to increase your understanding of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia through first-hand experience. Persons interested in attending must RSVP to Saundra or Jamie at (937) 548-1993.