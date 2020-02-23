Arcanum postal carrier injured in dog attack

ARCANUM – An Arcanum postal carrier was injured Saturday afternoon after being attacked by a dog on the outskirts of Ithaca.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control from the Darke County Animal Shelter to the 6100 block of State Route 722 in reference to a female with multiple bites from a dog.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a female postal carrier had just completed the delivery of a parcel to 6102 State Route 722 when the owner of the animal exited the residence. The dog, identified as a German Shepherd, fled from its handler making contact with the carrier at which point the attack began.

The owner of the German Shepherd, in an attempt to separate the animal from the postal carrier, was also injured in the attack. A bystander to the incident was forced to shoot and kill the dog following the attack after attempts to subdue the animal failed.

The female postal carrier was treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as non-life threatening injuries to her legs, back and arms. The resident of the property and owner of the German Shepherd was treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue refusing further treatment and transport to a medical facility. He was later transported by private vehicle to Wayne HealthCare where he was treated for bites to his arm.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke Couty Sheriff’s Department.

Arcanum Rescue, Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the personnel from the Darke County Animal Shleter responded to the scene where a postal carrier was bitten. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_dog-bite-w.jpg Arcanum Rescue, Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the personnel from the Darke County Animal Shleter responded to the scene where a postal carrier was bitten. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com