Fiber festival set in Portland

PORTLAND, Ind. – The Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau will hold its 17th Annual Jay County Fiber Arts Festival on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, at the Jay Community Center, 115 E. Water St., Portland, Ind.

The two-day event devoted to the fiber arts will include over 30 vendors, classes, hands-on activities, style show, kids area and a variety of demonstrations. Friday at 6 p.m., Connor Prairie’s Youth Textile Team will be providing a free lecture entitled, “Sheep to Shawl.” Youth spinners not only volunteer in Conner Prairie’s Loom House, where they demonstrate the arts of spinning and weaving, but also compete each summer at the Indiana State Fair’s Sheep to Shawl competition.

Curt Burnette, Limberlost Naturalist, will have a display table on Loblolly Marsh wildlife with a focus on how fibers are used in nature and storyteller, Sheron McClung will keep the kids entertained with her portrayal of “Mother Goose” while reading fascinating children’s’ stories. Dick Reel, Spooner and Woodworker will be available to entertain and demonstrate. Reduce, ReUse & Recycle – stop by the Jay County Solid Waste Management District booth at the Fiber Fest and spend a few moments making a unique craft from recycled items. The “young at heart” will enjoy this “make it and take it” item. There will be a variety of demonstrations on both days with ample activities for children to participate.

Homemade food is available both days by the Festival’s featured food vendor.

The Fiber Arts Festival will feature fiber artists of all forms. For more information or to register for fiber arts classes, visit http://fiberarts.visitjaycounty.com/ or Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/jaycountyfiberartsfestival/ or contact Gyneth Augsburger at the Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau at 260-726-3366 or by emailing infojc@visitjaycounty.com.