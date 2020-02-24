UC Lions sponsors blood drive

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club sponsored a blood collection for the Community Blood Center of Dayton. The collection was held Monday, Feb. 17 at the Union City Community Room.

Donor Gina Morgan was the door prize winner of a gift certificate from Walmart donated by the Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Winchester. There were 27 donations made and each donation can save up to three lives.

The next blood draw sponsored by the UC Lions is April 13.