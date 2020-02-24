Tickets available for Trojan homecoming event 2020

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Alumni Association invites all alumni to the Trojan Alumni Homecoming (formerly called Arcanum-Butler Alumni Banquet) to come enjoy a good meal and the fellowship of classmates and friends in a relaxed, casual atmosphere on April 18, , no suits, ties or high heels necessary.

Under the new name and format, hosted by the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee and the AHS Class of 95 they will honor the classes for their 75th year – class of 1945; 50th year – class of 1970; 25th year – class of 1995; and the current senior class of 2020.

Additionally, the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society at 123 W. George Street in Arcanum will also be open on this day from 1-4 p.m. for those who may wish to view Arcanum memorabilia, displays, and view the lovely restoration of the house.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with light appetizers and registration; tours will be available to anyone wishing to see the new school. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. served by Catering by Michael. The menu will consist of Appetizers, Italian salad, broasted chicken or shredded roast beef, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans, and dinner rolls, followed by an assortment of cakes and pies for dessert. Drinks will include coffee (regular and decaf), sweet iced tea, lemonade, and ice water. Entertainment will be provided by the Arcanum High School Jazz Band.

Invitations were mailed last week to honored classes and also emailed if the alumni association has an address on file for you. The invitation is also available on the school website at http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/alumni.aspx. The website will also allow anyone to register their address. Everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets are $22 per person; reservations are due by April 1.

Chairpersons for this event are Sally (Welbaum) Sharrits (Class of 65) and Carolyn (Trentine) Hollinger (Class of 65) leading the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee.

To date, the Arcanum, Alumni Scholarship fund has provided scholarships and student support worth more than $100,000 to 160 promising AHS graduates who demonstrated financial need, academic promise, and community involvement since 1966. The 2019 scholarship recipients were Celeste Arnett, Jenna Beatty, Meredith Cass, Tanner Delk, Makenna Gunckel and Zachary Smith. Again this year, the group plans to honor five seniors with a $1,000 scholarship. The Arcanum Alumni asks that you consider sending a donation to the Scholarship Fund to further the education of our current senior class. The scholarships are funded by local businesses and the alumni base. Donations are encouraged and accepted by Denise (Hangen) Swabb, 2139 Albright Rd., Arcanum, Ohio 45304. If you have any questions you may contact Denise via email at dgswabb@gmail.com or phone at 937/459-9081.

Again this year A Distinguished Alumni and an Honorary Trojan will be inducted into the Trojan Hall of Fame at the April Homecoming. Nominations for this award are accepted year-round. The deadline for each year is February 1st. Applications can be found under the Alumni page, under Alumni News on the school’s website at www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us. Applications received after the 1st of February will be considered for the following year. Applications can be sent to Arcanum-Butler Schools, Board of Education Office, 2011 Trojan Avenue, Arcanum, Ohio 45304.

Members of the Hall of Fame that began in 2016 are: Joyce Colville, Keith Furlong, Richard Mathias, Dr. Jeremy Mills, the late Saundra Finkbine, the late Carl “Bud” Gray, Eugene Cullers, the late Ted Murphy and Ralph Brumbaugh.