ODOT to improve US 36 and SR 121

GREENVILLE – The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is hosting an Open House Meeting Tuesday, March 31, 4–6 p.m., to provide interested parties an opportunity to review and comment on the planned improvements at the U.S. 36 and State Route 121 intersection in Neave Township, Darke County. ODOT staff will be available to answer questions and take your comments regarding the proposed improvement.

The open house will be held at the ODOT Darke County Garage, 5230 Industrial Way, Greenville.

A brief project update with be provided at 4 p.m., followed by an opportunity for citizens to make public statements or ask questions. Citizens desiring to make public statements will be asked to limit their statements to less than three minutes. Following the public presentation and forum, citizens will be provided an opportunity to speak one-on-one with members of the project team.

If you are unable to attend, but would like to provide comments or have questions, contact the individuals listed below:

Jonathan Koester, Project Manager, 937-497-6763 Jonathan.koester@dot.ohio.gov

Tricia Bishop, Environmental Coordinator, 937-497-6721 Tricia.bishop@dot.ohio.gov