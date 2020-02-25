Concert and Wavaires Cantatas planned

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Vocal Music students will perform their annual Winter Concert on Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m., at Memorial Hall. This concert is free of charge; donations will graciously be accepted.

The Winter Concert will consist of various classical and sacred music selections. Girls Glee will perform “Alleluia! Jubilate!”, “Star Canon” and “African Gloria”. The Collage ladies will perform “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho”, “Ticket to the Kingdom”, and “Joyful, Joyful”. Concert Choir will sing “Ezekiel Saw the Wheel”, “A Candle of Hope” and “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around”. The Wavaires will conclude the concert with four selections from their upcoming church cantata, which include “Only King Forever”, “Who You Say I Am”, “Good Grace”, and “We are the Free”.

The Wavaires will continue to perform their entire church cantata during the months of March and April at local churches in Greenville. On March 15, they will be at the 1st Presbyterian Church at 10:45 a.m.; March 22, they will be at 1st Assembly of God at 10:30 a.m., and at Grace Church at 6 p.m. March 29, find the Wavaires at Greenville Church of the Brethren at 10:30 a.m., and April 5 at 1st United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. The Wavaires will take an Easter Break, and conclude their cantata season at Trinity Wesleyan Church on April 19 at 10 a.m.

The GHS Choirs are directed by Chelsea Whirledge, with Jason Bloomingdale as their long-term substitute, and are accompanied by Christopher Andres. Be sure to like and follow Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters on Facebook to receive the latest news and ways to support the G.H.S. Vocal Music program and other events.