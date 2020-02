VERSAILLES – St. Denis K of C will welcome popular Catholic Author and radio host Patrick Madrid as their annual Lent speaker on March 21 at 7 p.m. at the St. Denis K of C in Versailles.

Madrid is a Catholic author, radio host and apologist. His talk will be entitled “Why Be Catholic When You Could be Anything Else.”

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by calling Jake DeMange at 419-336-1034. For more information on Madrid visit www.patrickmadrid.com.