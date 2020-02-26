Diabetes Day at Wayne HealthCare

GREENVILLE – Living with diabetes can be confusing and overwhelming at times. If you have diabetes it is important to maintain good blood glucose control to lower the risk for developing complications which can affect your eyes, heart, kidneys, nerves, legs and feet. However, you may wonder where to start or how to stay on track with your diabetes management.

Key components of a diabetes management or lifestyle routine should include healthy eating and being active. Diabetes Day is a wonderful opportunity to learn about managing your diabetes.

Diabetes Day will be offered at Wayne HealthCare on Thursday, March 26, 2020. This free program will take place from 6-8 p.m. in the third floor conference room at the hospital. A complementary meal will be provided starting at 5:30 p.m.

Robyn Feitshans, MS, the Wellness Coordinator at Wayne HealthCare will discuss “Exercise is Medicine”. The program will discuss the benefits of exercise and how it plays a part in managing diabetes.

Karen Droesch RD, LD, CDE the Diabetes Educator at Wayne HealthCare will discuss “Embracing Carbohydrates”. The presentation will discuss incorporating healthy carbohydrates into your diet in moderation.

There is no cost to attend the Diabetes Day program. However, registration is required by March 23. For more information or to register call 937-547-5750.