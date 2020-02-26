Three injured after car collides into tree

ANSONIA – A driver and two passengers were injured Wednesday morning after the vehicle they were operating collided head-on into a tree just feet from a home.

At approximately 11:31 a.m., emergency personnel from the Ansonia Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue and Greenville Township Rescue responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 200 block of East Canal Street in reference to a vehicle into a tree with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a black Buick Regal driven by Jennifer Newbauer, 52, was traveling westbound on East Canal Street when the she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and crossed left of center. The Buick continued west jumping the curve and coming to rest after striking a tree head-on in the front lawn of a private residence located at 207 East Canal Street.

Newbauer was transported to Wayne ER by Ansonia Rescue and was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Rusty Hardwick, 32, of Greenville was a front seat passenger in Newbauer’s vehicle. Hardwick was transported to Wayne ER by Ansonia Rescue for his injuries. A back seat passenger, Nathan Snyder, 29, of Greenville was transported to Wayne ER by Greenville Township Rescue for his injuries. All occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

No injuries were reported by those who were home in the residence at the time of the crash.

The Incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_ansonia-car-tree-w.jpg