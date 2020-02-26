Garrison placed on leave after video emerges

GREENVILLE – An explicit video making its way around Greenville could give the city a black eye. The amateur video appears to feature and be filmed by the city’s safety service director, Curt Garrison.

Darke County Media has been unable to confirm where or to whom the video was directed.

Some observers believe the video was produced at Arcanum Rescue Services, Inc. where Garrison served as a volunteer. Arcanum Rescue Services Administrator Terry Shroder said that if that were the case the department would have zero tolerance for that type of behavior. He was expected to discuss the situation with Garrison, but Garrison submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

Mayor Steve Willman was asked for the city’s response to the video. “I have heard a couple rumors, that something may be out there on the internet, but they were vague hearsay rumors. I have not been approached about any wrong doing by anyone.” Darke County Media has confirmed the existence of the video and shared with the mayor that the video is not “hearsay.” Willman did not respond to Darke County Media’s confirmation of the video.

Michael Reiman, law director for the city, released the following statement, The City of Greenville takes employee misconduct issues very seriously. While the city has heard rumors, to my knowledge, no specific allegations of misconduct on city property, during city hours, or in city owned equipment have been made. Still, out of an abundance of caution, based upon the implied allegations in your questions, Mr. Garrison has been put on Administrative Leave pending investigation.”

Garrison was contacted for comment, but as of press time he has not responded.

Darke County Media will continue to follow this story and give updates as they become available.

Garrison

By Ryan Berry

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

