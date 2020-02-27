Bradford registering kindergartners

BRADFORD – Enrollment for the 2020-21 Kindergarten class at Bradford Elementary has been set for the week of March 9. Call the school office (448-2811) during this week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to set up an appointment for Kindergarten Screening, which will be held on Tuesday, April 14 during regular school hours.

Registration forms will be mailed to the parents of the prospective kindergartners prior to this date and the forms may be turned in the day of the screening, April 14.

Children must be five years of age by Aug. 1, 2020, in order to be eligible for kindergarten.

The following information is required to register and must be brought to the school along with the registration forms: original birth certificate, Social Security number, immunization record, custody papers (if applicable), and proof of residency (rent receipt, utility bill, etc.).