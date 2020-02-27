Husted joins TechCred Roundtable

PIQUA – Ohio’s 66th Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted visited Edison State Community College on Feb. 24 to hold a roundtable discussion with workforce partners about the new statewide workforce program, TechCred. Ohio’s TechCred program gives businesses the chance to upskill current or future employees, helping them qualify for a better job in today’s tech-infused economy.

During the discussion, Lt. Governor Husted explained how TechCred aims to improve an ever-changing workforce.

“What are we going to do to train people in occupations that are going to grow and be uniquely demanded by companies that have a bright future in our economy? One of the ways that we’re doing that with the adult population, your current workforce, is TechCred,” Lt. Gov. Husted said to workforce leaders.

“There are not a lot of people out there that aren’t working who have the technical skills to fill the jobs that are the most in-demand. Most of the people who are our future workforce are already in our workforce but may not have the kind of technical skills that you need to tackle the innovations that are occurring in your marketplace,” said Husted

Lt. Gov. Husted went on to report that “in America, by 2030, there will be more people over the age of 65 than under the age of 18 for the first time in our nation. By 2025 in Ohio, we expect that we will have more people in the age demographic of 64-69, which is retirement age, than ages 24-29, which is the emerging workforce age.”

“Because of the demographic challenge we face and because of the introduction of new technologies into the workforce–those two combined will make this a challenge and an opportunity for our foreseeable futures,” added Husted.

With Edison State as a training partner, employers have access to numerous short-term, technology-focused, and industry-recognized credentials that qualify for funding through Ohio’s TechCred program. Employers can be reimbursed by up to $2,000 per employee, up to $30,000 total available per funding period, in training costs once the employee has completed a credential.

Edison State currently offers certificates that qualify for the TechCred program in the areas of apprenticeships, business technology, customized training, healthcare technology, information technology, IT and cybersecurity, manufacturing, and robotics/automation.

“It was a pleasure to host a roundtable connecting our local businesses with the Lt. Governor. Jon Husted is very focused on the Ohio workforce pipeline and everyone at the roundtable came away excited about Ohio’s future and confident in our leadership,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

The roundtable included input from American Trim, Apprentice Ohio/Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Crown Equipment, Darke County Economic Development Office, Dayton STEM Workforce Program, French Oil, Miami County Economic Development Office, Miami Valley Career and Technical Center, Kettering Health, the City of Piqua, Piqua Economic Development Office, Shelby County Economic Development Office, Troy Fire Department, the Upper Valley Career Center, as well as Edison State leaders.

To learn more about the TechCred program at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/TechCred.