Ansonia to register kindergartners

ANSONIA – It’s time to sign up for kindergarten so they can be prepared for your child next year. Kindergarten registration for Ansonia Local Schools will be conducted on March 11, 4-6 p.m., and March 18, 4-6 p.m.

If you have a son or daughter who will attend next year, please make arrangements to stop in the school office during this time. When you come to sign up, bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate, shot records, custody papers (if applicable) and proof of residency. Please note that your child will need to be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2020.

Children do not need to attend this appointment; a screening date will be decided the evening you register. If you cannot attend, call Deb Schrader at 937-337-5141.