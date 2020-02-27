Help needed to identify suspect

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying an aggravated burglary suspect.

On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at noon, Darke County Deputies responded to 2579 Albright Road in reference to an unknown male entering the residence. Responding deputies learned the suspect was confronted by the homeowner and a struggle ensued. As the homeowner escaped, the suspect fled the residence in an unknown direction. The female homeowner was taken by Arcanum Rescue to Wayne Healthcare and treated for non-life threatening injuries

During the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans. He’s described as a white male in his 50s-60s. He is approximately 6-foot tall with a medium build. The suspect has gray hair and a gray moustache and beard. The suspect has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Darke County Crimestoppers at 937-547-1661 or email darkecountycrimstoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.