CareFlight requested after two-vehicle crash

ANSONIA – Hazardous driving conditions caused by the blowing and drifting of snow may have led to two separate accidents outside of Ansonia Thursday afternoon. The crash resulted in one person being transported by CareFlight.

At approximately 12:24 p.m., emergency personnel from the Ansonia Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue, and the Rossburg Fire Department responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 10,000 block of State Route 47 in reference to a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a black Chevrolet Equinox driven by Alexis Crawford, 23, of Union City, was traveling northbound on State Route 49 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the snow covered roadway causing Crawford to leave the right side of the road. Her vehicle came to rest in front of 10843 State Route 49 after striking a utility pole and a tree.

A second crash occurred just moments later when the driver of a gray BMW X5 driven by Jennifer Woodruff, 43, of New Weston, also traveling northbound on State Route 49, lost control of her vehicle on the same stretch of roadway leaving the right side of the road and ultimately striking a utility pole and Crawford’s vehicle.

Woodruff and her juvenile passenger were both treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as non-life threatening injuries. Crawford was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where her condition remains unknown at this time.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Rescue workers responded to two separate crashes on the same stretch of road within minutes of each other. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_2-vehicle-crashes-w-1.jpg Rescue workers responded to two separate crashes on the same stretch of road within minutes of each other. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com