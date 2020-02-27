Humane society to benefit from wine event

GREENVILLE — The first-ever Darke County Spring Wine Festival will be held indoors at PAWS Bingo Hall, 848 Martin St., in Greenville March 21, hosted by the Darke County Spring Wine Festival and Darke County Humane Society (DCHS).

Seven local wineries and many area food and gift vendors will be on hand, and the proceeds will benefit the local humane society.

“This will be the first Ohio Wine Festival of its kind to come to our remote area,” said Katie Aukerman. “I am the wholesale coordinator from the Winery at Versailles and working hand-in-hand with the Darke County Humane Society to help organize its first wine festival being held at Paws Bingo Hall in Greenville.”

All proceeds are going directly to the Darke County Humane Society and festival participants will be able to sample various Ohio wines in addition to purchasing their favorite wine bottles, Aukerman said.

The festival will also feature local craft vendors for folks to shop at while sipping wine, live entertainment and food options.

Attendees will have the option to pick from either two sessions: Afternoon session 1-4 and an evening session from 6-9 for $25, which includes tasting tickets and a logo wine glass to keep. There is also an option to purchase VIP tickets for each session for $30 which lets VIP ticket holders arrive an hour earlier before the lines with additional tasting tickets plus a food voucher: VIP afternoon session noon to 4 p.m. and a VIP evening session from 5-9.

Tickets are also available at the door.

Featured Ohio wineries will include The Winery at Versailles, Old Mason Winery & Vineyard, Meranda-Nixon Winery, Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, AR Winery & Brandeberry Winery.

