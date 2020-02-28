Conservation Camp counselors needed

GREENVILLE – Darke Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is seeking responsible, energetic high school and college students to serve as counselors for the second annual Conservation Day Camp at Chenoweth Trails on June 10 and 11.

These counselors will serve as guides for the groups of elementary students or as helpers for one of the activity stations. The goal of this camp is to provide students the opportunity to get outside and learn about how their daily actions affect wildlife, water, soil and the people around them.

Serving as a camp counselor is a way to develop leadership, responsibility and teamwork skills. It is also a great way to build a leadership portfolio for future goals such as 4-H Camp Counselor, Junior Fair Board member and applications for college, scholarships and jobs.

Application forms are available online at www.darkeswcd.com or at the Darke SWCD office located at 1117 Southtowne Ct. in Greenville. The application deadline is April 10 at 4 p.m.

For questions, contact the Darke SWCD office at 937-548-1715 ext. 3 or email Elizabeth.farver@darkeswcd.com.