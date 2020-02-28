Coin Club will host show

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Coin Club is pleased announce its annual coin and collectible show to be held on March 8. The show will be held at Paws Bingo, 848 Martin St., Greenville.

The show features coins, stamps, currency and other collectibles.

Hours for the show are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free. Food and drinks are available on site.

This year will be a display featuring Darke County’s financial institutions. Discontinued bank currency will be on display as well as advertising and memorabilia.

The public is invited to attend and there will be a raffle drawing for a gold coin at the conclusion of the show.

Raffle tickets can be purchased from club members or call 937-621-0661.