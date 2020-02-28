Ansonia FCCLA collects toys

ANSONIA – The Ansonia FCCLA conducted a toy drive at their local school in support of Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The toy drive went for two weeks and teachers and students were filling up the donation boxes until the very end.

They collected 90 toys to donate. The toys they collected will be given to the children undergoing health issues at Dayton Children’s. They are even used as birthday presents, end-of-treatment gifts, and to stock the waiting area.

The toys donated by teachers and students at Ansonia Local School will hopefully make people smile all around the Dayton Children Hospital.

Submitted by FCCLA member Kinsey Hartzell.