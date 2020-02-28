Rediscovering Joy meeting set

COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will hold their next meeting on Monday, March 9, 6:30-8 p.m. The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room, 809 West Main St., Coldwater.

Hospice Chaplain Herb Wilker will be presenting a program on grief.

In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In March, the group will be dining out at the Do Good Restaurant in Osgood.

For information, call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com. New members are always welcome.