GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Darke County Parks will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 p.m. Officer and trustee election results will be announced.

The Waffle Breakfast will be on March 7 and they will be finalizing plans for that during the meeting.

If you have any questions about our organization, call the park office at 937-548-0165 or go to www.darkecountyparks.org.