Movie night at Immanuel Baptist

ARCANUM – Did you know that on a clear night, away from the city lights and using only your eyes, you can see all the way to the Andromeda Galaxy, which is located an astonishing 2.5 million light-years from Earth? And on a really good night, you can see all the way to a star called Deneb, one of the brightest stars in our Milky Way Galaxy.

Scientists aren’t sure exactly how far away Deneb is, but they think it’s at least 9 quadrillion miles away. God made your eyes amazingly powerful so you can see just a bit of His magnificent creation. But as powerful as your eyes are, God’s eyes are even more powerful. He can see the farthest star in the farthest galaxy of the universe. He can also see the shortest hair on the left leg of the tiniest bug. And He can see every hair on your head — and count every single one (Luke 12:7).

Be Amazed – your eyes blink about 12 times every minute — that’s more than 10,000 blinks every day (not counting when you’re asleep, of course). Each blink lasts about 0.3 seconds, which means you have your eyes closed for more than 50 minutes every day. Want to learn more? Join Immanuel Baptist Church (IBC) on March 22, for a movie night at 6 p.m. The movie “Indescribable” By Louie Giglio will be shown in its entirety and you can learn more about God.

All are invited to join them, bring your family, neighbors and friends. Pizza will be served after the movie for a time of fellowship and sharing of God’s love.

IBC is located at 500 West South St., Arcanum. Pastors Greg Greve and Dan Kuhbander welcome you to attend. If you have questions, call the church office at 937-692-8188.