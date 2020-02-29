First Friday event in Union City

UNION CITY – The next First Friday Event for Union City IN/OH will be held March 6. Frank Miller Lumber, Union City, Ind. with the Historical Preservation Society of Union City Indiana and Ohio

First Friday will be held from 5:15-7 p.m. at the Old Historic Hotel & Community Room, 101-103 N. Columbia St., Union City, Ind.

Frank Miller Lumber will be providing Hors d’oeuvre and employees will be on-hand to answer questions you may have about their company, the products they sell, and the processes they have to produce the lumber they sell.

Refreshments will be available or you may bring your own if you desire (soft drinks or water).

Co-hosting for any First Friday Event is open to anyone interested, including businesses, organizations, and individuals.

Contact Betsy Jefferis at (765) 964-5658 for more information.