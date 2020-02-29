The Widows chosen for program

GREENVILLE – Libraries across the area are presenting programs based on the novel The Widows by Jess Montgomery. The Widows was chosen by One Book, Many Communities to be read and shared by library patrons throughout the region.

Programs include the history of brewing in southwest Ohio, panel discussions with female first-responders, and book discussions and demonstrations of 1920s crafts and cooking. Each program highlights a different aspect touched upon in The Widows.

The Friends of the St. Paris Public Library invite you to go on an adventure called The Widows Library Trail. To participate, pick up a One Book, Many Communities program booklet at the Greenville Public Library or any participating library and bring it with you to any of the programs.

You need to attend at least five programs and ask a library employee to sign and date your booklet at the end of each. Once your booklet is complete, turn it in at the St. Paris Public Library for a free gift. More information on all the programs can be found in the OBMC booklet or on their website.