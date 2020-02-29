Film series features The Lost World

GREENVILLE – On Tuesday March 3, the Third Floor Film Series will be watching the 1925 silent film The Lost World. The film was directed by Harry O. Hoyt and starred Bessie Love, Lewis Stone, Wallace Beery, and Lloyd Hughes.

The Lost World tells the story of the eponymous adventure novel written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle published in 1912. It follows a group of explorers who venture to an isolated plateau in South America to rescue a colleague who disappeared there on an earlier expedition. They discover a prehistoric ecosystem full of dinosaurs and other primitive beasts, and must fight to survive.

When they return to London with one of these creatures and it escapes, chaos ensues. The film is legendary for the groundbreaking stop-motion animation of Willis O’Brien, who went on to handle special effects on King Kong in 1933.

Show time is 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and a short discussion will follow the film. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.