Blood drives scheduled for March

DARKE COUNTY – Put some spring in your step when you donate at any Darke County community blood drive. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of “Spring Into Giving” green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Community Blood Center is celebrating the season of St. Patrick’s Day and the budding of spring with the gift of the “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with CBC blood drop when you register to donate March 2 through May 2.

CBC is emerging from winter and facing the continued challenge of providing blood to a growing number of hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. It means a call for new donors, double red blood cell donors, and a new generation of platelet and plasma donors.

CBC community blood drives are expanding to include automated donations. Platelets and plasma are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are ideal.

Automated double red blood cell donations are encouraged for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The following local blood drives are open to the community and appointments are encouraged:

Monday, March 9 – Gordon United Methodist Church, 311 East St., Gordon, 3–6:30 p.m., Social Hall, sponsored by Gordon United Methodist Church

Tuesday, March 10 – Please note this blood drive will be held at Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville, 12:30–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Women of the Moose & Greenville Moose Lodge

Monday, March 16 – Versailles K of C Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles, 12:30–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Versailles Area Pride & Progress Association

Friday, March 27 – Franklin Monroe High School, 8691 Oakes Road, Pitsburg, 8–11:30 a.m., sponsored by Franklin Monroe High School FFA

Monday, March 30 – Greenville Grace Church, 4805 St. Rt. 49, 3–7 p.m.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.