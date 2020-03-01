Patrol’s Expo has space available

GREENVILLE – The 2020 Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home & Sports Expo will be here soon. It will be held The Great Darke County Fairgrounds in the Beef & Dairy Pavilion from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 5.

The Expo will feature vendors, area businesses and organizations, entertainment, fishing pond, Ohio State & Grand National Kiddie Tractor Pulls, food and more.

There is still room for exhibitors. Those interested in becoming an exhibitor during the 2020 Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home & Sports Expo can choose from 10’ x 10’ and 10’ x 15’ booth spaces available inside. There are some spaces available outside. This is a great way to promote your business, products and services. Applications are available from Aaron Kruckeberg, 937-417-4929. Registration for Vendors will be open until March 9 or until spaces are filled.

Visit them on Facebook@DarkeCountySheriffsHomeShow and download vendor information, applications and see pictures of the 2019 Expo.

The Expo is one of the main monetary fundraising resources to help keep the Sheriff’s Patrol active throughout the county. This is a non-profit organization.

This event is free for all ages.