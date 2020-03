GREENVILLE – The Greenville City Park office has been temporary relocated to the City Building 100 Public Square, in the Planning and Zoning Department, first floor.

The park office hours are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

You can reach the office also by calling 937-548-2315 or email to dfall@cityofgreenville.org.