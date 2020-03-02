Registration open for day camp

GREENVILLE – Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is excited to announce that on June 10 and 11 they will host the second annual Darke County Conservation Day Camp. This camp is geared for current Darke County first through fourth grade students.

During the event, they will provide students the opportunity to get outside and learn about how their daily actions affect wildlife, water, soil and the people around them. The goal of this camp is to provide an interactive and hands-on approach to learning about the environment.

The camp will be held at Chenoweth Trails from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Registration is $20 per student and includes lunches, snacks, and all program materials. They have many exciting activities planned including archery, fishing, pollinator games, bird house building and much more.

Registration is now open and is limited to the first 180 participants. Register online at www.darkeswcd.com.