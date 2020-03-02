BPW will choose scholarship finalists

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) Scholarship Committee will host its monthly dinner meeting on Thursday, March 12. The committee consists of Chair Kristi Strawser and members Vicki Cost, Shelby Dowler, Sue Huston and Jenny Bruns. The meeting will be held in the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Community at 6:30 p.m.

Strawser will introduce Darke County high school students vying for the scholarships that are available from the local BPW Club this year. The students have met certain criteria to qualify for the scholarships and will give a short presentation on their accomplishments and goals. The Club will be awarding seven $750 scholarships this year. Several fundraisers are held throughout the year to obtain money to grant the scholarships.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The cost of dinner is $12. For reservations, contact Vicki Cost by noon on Monday, March 9 at vcost@coxinsurance.com.