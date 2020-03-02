Janson to headline 2020 Fair concert

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Agricultural Society has announced its entertainers for the annual Sunday Concert at the Great Darke County Fair. Chris Janson, Riley Green and Morgan Evans will take the stage in front of the Grandstand on Sunday, Aug. 23. All three are up-and-coming artists that are already making their mark in country music.

Janson, a platinum-selling recording artist, has been called a “live legacy in the making” by Rolling Stone. The high-octane entertainer is an award-winning singer/song writer with number #1 songs to his credit. The three-time CMA (Country Music Association) nominee recently took home an ACM’s (Academy of Country Music) video for his hit song Drunk Girl, which also earned Song of the Year from MusicRow Awards and was named one of the “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” by NSAI. Janson’s chart topping hit, Buy Me a Boat, earned the same NSAI honor.

Green was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. His 2018 In a Truck Right Now EP (BMLG Records) introduced his mixture of outlaw-rebellion and respect for tradition across his self-penned four tracks, including his debut No. 1 hit single “There Was This Girl.” Rolling Stone Country, Taste of Country, Whiskey Riff, Sounds Like Nashville and iHeartRadio among others have all named Green an “Artist to Watch,” in addition to being selected as a CMT “Listen Up Artist” and one of MusicRow’s 2019 “Next Big Things.” The past year has been a whirlwind of firsts for Green as he was selected to be a member of the Opry’s NextStage Program.

Australian-born Evans is celebrating the release of his debut album, Things that We Drink To (Warner Music Nashville). The project features his #1 debut U.S. single “Kiss Somebody,” as well as chart-rising follow-up “Day Drunk.” Forging a path as one of the genre’s up-and-coming stars, he has been named to People’s elite “Ones To Watch” 2018 list, MusicRow Magazine’s “Next Big Thing” 2019 list and spotlighted as an emerging artist by CMT, SiriusXM, Pandora, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Bobby Bones, The Tennessean and more.

Tickets go on-sale on Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m., through the Darke County Fair’s website, www.darkecountyfair.com. There will be 300 front VIP standing room tickets available for $70. Track standing is $40 and grandstand seats are $37.