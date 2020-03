GREENVILLE – The Greenville Elks, 214 Third St., will host its 2nd Sunday Breakfast on Sunday, March 8, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The menu includes eggs and omelets to order, sausage, bacon, biscuits and sausage gravy, hash browns, waffle bar and more.

The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

The event is open to the public.