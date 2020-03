Oak Grove lists 2019 burials

GREENVILLE – Oak Grove Cemetery in Neave Township listed its burials for 2019.

Listed by name and date buried: Phyllis Nichols, Jan. 9; Gregory Paul, Jan. 14; Noah Hans, Jan. 18; Tim Hunt; Robert Hood, Jan. 25; Ronald Blumenstock, Feb. 15; Arthur Smith, March 4; Maxine Hangen, March 9; Wilson Bunger, April 2; Richard Weaver, March 23; Mary Warren, April 11; Betty Toman, May 3; Lois Laverne Delaplane, May 4; Helen Spencer, May 6; Richard Garver, May 8; James Turner, May 24; Susie Karn, May 28; Kristina Gerace, July 20; Nick Woodruff, July 22; Janet Nealeigh, August 3; Duane Wetzel, August 9; Phyllis North, August 11; Ruby Hood, August 27; Virginia Burns, September 3; Mildred Wissinger, September 7; Milton Spencer, September 27; Martha Eisele, September 27; Ruth Shuttleworth, October 5; Bruce Hoskins, October 9; Nola Shields, October 27; Iris Hathaway, November 15; Glen Schoenleben, December 12 and Mary Alice Godown, December 28, 2019.

There were 33 burials in 2019.