Purchase hunting, fishing license now

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is reminding all those who enjoy hunting and fishing to check the expiration date on their licenses before heading into the field this year.

March 1 is the traditional start of Ohio’s fishing and hunting license year. However, new license options give those who enjoy the outdoors more choices than ever before. If your hunting or fishing license has expired, you can purchase a new one online at wildohio.gov and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state.

“The Division of Wildlife maintains successful wildlife and habitat management thanks to the continued support of Ohio’s sportsmen and women,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Thank you to everyone who has purchased or plans to purchase a license or permit to go fishing or hunting this year. Time outdoors is time well spent, and we look forward to providing first-class service to Ohio’s conservationists.”

Ohio’s annual resident hunting licenses for the 2020-2021 seasons are $19 and available beginning March 1. Hunting licenses are valid immediately after purchase through Feb. 28, 2021. Ohio’s resident fishing licenses are $25 and are valid for one year from the date of purchase. An Ohio fishing license can be purchased up to 30 days prior to its expiration date.

After an online purchase, including by smartphone, anyone with an online account can obtain a free reprint of a license or permit (this option is not available at agents). Customers now have the option of choosing automatic license renewal when purchasing online. The selected license will renew automatically and ensure the license buyer always has a valid license.

Funds from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, along with excise taxes on hunting and fishing equipment directly impact wildlife management and habitat conservation efforts here in Ohio. In 2019, the Division of Wildlife purchased thousands of acres of high-quality habitat which will now be open for public use. Funds also support improvements to fishing access, shooting ranges, and wildlife areas. Visit wildohio.gov to learn more.

The Division of Wildlife wants to hear from you. Each year, biologists present proposed hunting and fishing regulations to the Ohio Wildlife Council. Ohioans are encouraged to provide comments on the proposed seasons and may do so in person or online. In-person comments may be submitted during the weeklong open house period from March 2-6 at any Division of Wildlife district office. Online submissions are accepted at wildohio.gov now through March 6.

Follow the Division of Wildlife on Twitter and Facebook for instant news stories, outdoor recreation ideas, local wildlife information and so much more. The Your Wild Ohio Explorer page provides wildlife success stories, ways to help wildlife throughout the seasons, and local wildlife updates. Visit wildohio.gov to find locations to hunt, fish, trap and view wildlife. And don’t forget to follow us on Instagram to view the best of Ohio’s wildlife photography.