Poultry Clinic is April 4

GREENVILLE – All Junior Fair Poultry Exhibitors from Darke County and surrounding counties are invited to attend the Darke County Junior Fair Committee Poultry Clinic on Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fair, sponsored by Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee.

A free lunch will be served at the conclusion of the clinic sponsored by Cooper Farms. The poultry clinic will focus on nutrition, animal care, animal health, processing, showmanship and fair selection and biosecurity. This clinic is a great opportunity to expand knowledge of your poultry projects and get prepared for upcoming fair. The clinic will feature Michael Schumbohm who will be judging the 2020 Darke County Fair Market Poultry Show.

In addition, Dr. Tim Barman, Cooper Farm Vet, will speak about biosecurity, animal ethics and proper care.

Also at the clinic information and updates will be provided on mandatory skillathon for all poultry exhibitors, information about outstanding poultry exhibitor awards, sale process and updates about poultry barn rules changes and Darke County Poultry Royalty program. At the clinic junior fair poultry exhibitors can practice through upcoming skillathon information.

The program will also feature door prizes.

RSVP by calling Dena Wuebker at 937-423-2369 or Cindy Mayo at 937-417-2296, Amy Addis-937-216-2107 or email Dena at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org by April 1.