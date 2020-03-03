Scouts will be Scouting for Food

DARKE COUNTY – The Boy Scouts of the Miami Valley Council Boy Scout Troops 373 and 134 and Cub Scout Pack 937 will be kicking off its annual “Scouting for Food” effort.

Scouts will be going door-to-door across Greenville on March 14 to place door hangers throughout the community to collect food for the area food pantries. They will pick up donations on March 21.

Scouting for Food is a national initiative of the Boy Scouts of America to collect food to donate to those in need locally. The Miami Valley Council is distributing 50,000 door hangers to Scouts in their five county territories in an effort to collect more than 100,000 pounds of non-perishable food items.

This major push for Scouting for Food participation is aligned with our relationship with Hall Hunger Initiative. “We wanted to kick off a major effort this year to let our community know that we are still, as an organization, here to serve those that need us,” says Scouting for Food Chair Greg Neff. “Our Scouts have always been doing ‘Good Turns’ in our communities so now is the perfect time to really take that Good Turn to the next level with collecting 102,000 pounds in celebration of our 102 years of instilling service, character and leadership in the youth of the Miami Valley.”

Help your local Unit collect food goods for those in need. With the summer months approaching and youth not receiving meals at school, food pantries are feeling the pressure. Scouting hopes it can support our food pantries during the month of March to help them ramp up for the summer need.

Anyone interested in joining Boy or Cub Scout can contact Mark Howell at 937-423-6034.