Friends ready for Waffle Breakfast

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Darke County Parks are busy gearing up for the annual Waffle Breakfast on Saturday, March 7.

Breakfast includes all you can eat waffles, a sausage patty, juice, and coffee. Drizzle your waffles with delicious Darke County maple syrup. Volunteers make this event shine, serving various roles from whipping up waffle batter, running waffles, refilling syrup containers, serving up beverages and more. All proceeds from the waffle breakfast will benefit the Friends of the Darke County Parks, which promote and support the mission of the park district. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and maple bake sale available during the event. Guided sugarbush tours will be offered from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Adult tickets for the waffle breakfast are $6 and tickets for children ages 3 to 12 are $3. Carryout is available. Extra sausage can be purchased for $1 more. Breakfast will be served 8 a.m.-noon.

Tickets are available at the door on the day of the breakfast or presale tickets may be purchased at the Nature Center. For more information, call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.