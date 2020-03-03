Garrison fired over explicit video

GREENVILLE – An explicit video that emerged last week has cost Greenville Safety Service Director Curt Garrison his job. The city announced Tuesday that Garrison had been notified of his termination on Monday.

Greenville City Law Director Michael Rieman released the following statement Tuesday afternoon, “The Safety Service Director serves at the discretion of the mayor. Last week the city was informed of allegations regarding the off-duty conduct of the Safety Service Director Curt Garrison. The city swiftly moved to place Mr. Garrison on administrative leave while it investigated the allegations and the city’s potential response. While it was determined that the conduct involved was not on city property, during city time, or involving other city employees, the decision to terminate Mr. Garrison as Safety Service Director was made on March 2, 2020. Ensuring that the city continues to move in a positive direction is of utmost concern. The city will now begin the process of searching for a new Safety Service Director.”

Tuesday’s announcement leaves the city with several uncompleted projects that Garrison was leading and Mayor Steve Willman said, “We have lots of things going on. It’s definitely a blow.”

The following is a timeline of events:

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, after Darke County Media submitted questions to the Greenville mayor’s office and law director regarding the video, Garrison was put on administrative leave pending investigation.

Garrison resigned from Arcanum Rescue Service where he served as a volunteer. Some observers believe the amateur video was produced at Arcanum Rescue Services, Inc., which is a taxpayer funded service.

An emergency meeting of Greenville City Council was originally scheduled for Friday morning, but that meeting was canceled due to the timeliness of the notification to the media and a special meeting was held on Saturday morning.

No action was taken at the special meeting and council members did not speak regarding the issue, but Rieman shared the city would make a decision as quickly as possible, but didn’t want to “expose the city to any litigation in the future.” Rieman pointed to litigation the city is currently facing from a former city employee who filed a wrongful termination lawsuit. “Because these are big issues, we don’t want to rush any decisions,” continued Rieman.

By Ryan Berry

