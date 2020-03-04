BPL announces upcoming event

BRADFORD – Spring is around the corner and Bradford Public Library is looking forward to warmer days and all that spring brings with it. Until then, they have plenty of activities to keep you busy while the spring showers fall.

Children fifth grade and younger can help celebrate Dr. Seuss all month. Come in to get a coloring page, color it at the library or at home. Show your finished masterpiece to a staff member for a chance to win one of five Dr. Seuss books in a drawing at the end of March.

Fit and Fab will continue to meet on Monday evenings from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. They will be doing Zumba in March and April. Come dance your way to a healthier you. Fit and Fab is free; bring a water bottle and wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Participants need to fill out a liability waiver. Call or come in to sign up.

Story hour with Candice will meet every Tuesday in March from 11 a.m.-noon. Story hour offers stories, crafts, songs, games and activities to help get your preschooler ready for Kindergarten. Sign-ups are required to help them prepare. Story hour runs in six-week sessions with a break week at the end and is open for children three years old through those not yet attending kindergarten. They are currently learning all about reptiles. Call for more information or to sign up.

STEAM Workshop for home schoolers will return on March 12 from 10:15-11:30 a.m. Their free workshops offer hands-on activities to encourage a love for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math and are appropriate for students in grades 1-8. Registration is not required. Call Stacie at 937-448-2612 for more information.

Rush’s Rowdy readers will meet each Thursday from 5-6 p.m. in the community room. This lively group of teens and young adults meet to read together, discuss the current book and enjoy each other’s company. This group is geared for those in need of help with their reading but is open to any young adult or teen.

The Good Grub Club will meet on March 21 from 10 a.m.-noon. Good Grub Club is open for students age 9-13. Classes are free and class size is limited to 12 students and; sign-ups are required. Club members learn how to cook and bake simple dishes they can make at home.

Bradford Public Library is part of the One Book, Many Communities group. Come in this month to check out a copy of The Widows by Jess Montgomery. Join them for a book discussion on April 2 at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. According to the author’s website, The widows is “set in 1920s’ Ohio against the backdrop of coal mining, prohibition and women’s rights The book is inspired by the true stories of two women: Maude Collins, the first female sheriff in the state of Ohio, whose husband died in the line of duty in 1925, and Mary Harris “Mother” Jones, the prominent labor and community organizer. The Widows is a gripping historical mystery about two women whose lives collide when the man they both love is murdered. Activities are planned at various libraries throughout Darke and Miami Counties. Stop by for a booklet on all the events.

BPL also hosts the Cozy Hen Quilt Club the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m., senior citizens will play cards the second and fourth Thursday every month from 1-3 p.m. and the Knit and Crochet Club meets the fourth Tuesday each month at 6:30 p.m. All groups are open to anyone wanting to join to learn, work on a new project or just spend time with friends old and new.

BPL reminds everyone that the Innovation Station is now open and ready for patrons to come learn a new skill, create something beautiful and useful or tinker with their “thoughtful play” toys and activities. There is something for all ages. All are invited to come take a tour and see what the Innovation Station has to offer.

As always, if you have questions about any of our upcoming activities, workshops or services please call at 937-448-2612 or come see us at 138 E Main Street in Bradford.