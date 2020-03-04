Makers Co-Op celebrates grand opening

GREENVILLE – Darke County Makers Co-Op invites the community to celebrate their expansion on March 6 at 311 South Broadway in downtown Greenville. The highlight of the evening will be DCMCs first open mic night featuring Sol Amen Ra as Master of Ceremonies.

The stage will be open to a variety of talents including musical acts like Kyle Teaford and Louie King of local band “Nowhere,” as well as poets and storytellers like Kaia Jackson of Richmond, Ind., comedians and a singing bowl demonstration from Misty Brown of Wellspring Healing Studio.

The gallery will be open to local artists and makers to display and sell their work and offer commissions. “The co-op is open to all artists and makers in the community,” Leah Garcia, DCMC board vice president, remarked about the open gallery space. “We are always looking for new artists from the area.” This month will be featuring artist Dan Lyons of Bradford who specializes in spray paint and hydro dipped pieces. Other members of the co-op will be offering their talents for opening night including licensed massage therapist Shelly Acker of Imagine Living Well and tarot reader Tami Mote of Sunshine Daydream Tarot.

“The low membership and class fees make the co-op accessible to everyone,” Sarah Fleming, board secretary, added. Membership levels and artist and class information can be found on the Darke County Makers Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/darkecountymakers.

The night will also include refreshments, art centered entertainment and a raffle. Schedules for March and information for upcoming events will also be available. The gallery will be open at 6 p.m. that evening and open mic night will begin at 7 p.m.