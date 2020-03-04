DCCT presents family production

GREENVILLE – Darke County Civic Theater is proud to present, for the fifth year in a row, their family production. This year’s production is entitled “Dorothy in Wonderland” by Brian D. Taylor, and will be performed at St. Clair Memorial Hall, 215 W. 4th St, Greenville, on March 14, 7 p.m. and March 15, 2 p.m.

The worlds of Oz and Wonderland collide in this fantastically fun romp, cleverly and carefully adapted from the works of L. Frank Baum and Lewis Carroll. Dorothy Gale has made her way to the end of the Yellow Brick Road, and the wonderful Wizard of Oz is just about to help her get back home to Kansas. But before she can hop into the wizard’s balloon, another whirlwind appears over the Emerald City, sweeping Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion away to Wonderland. Equipped with their new assets — brains, heart and courage — Dorothy’s friends try to help her find her way home, meeting many other interesting characters along the way, including Alice, the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, March Hare, the Cheshire Cat and many more.

They also must face a dangerous new foe — the Queen of Hearts! Dorothy and Alice team up to defeat the queen at croquet, but will that be enough to return Wonderland to normal? And how will they ever get back home to Kansas and to London?

Tickets can be purchased by contacting a cast or crew member. They can also be purchased by visiting Final Bow Performing Arts Studio, 116 E 3rd St, Greenville, on Friday, March 6 between 6 and 6:30 p.m. or Sunday, March 8 between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 presale or $10 at the door, children 5 and under are free.

For more information, visit Darke County Civic Theater’s website at www.darkecountycivictheater.org. Dorothy in Wonderland is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colo.