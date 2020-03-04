Dinner, concert with Faithful Sons

GREENVILLE – On Sunday, March 8, join Trinity Wesleyan Church for its third annual Dinner & Concert. This year’s concert will feature The Faithful Sons.

Dinner is served in the Trinity Wesleyan Kidnasium from 5-6:30 p.m. with the concert to follow at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. The church is located at 1400 E Main Street, Greenville.

Tickets are $10, which includes dinner and the concert. Proceeds benefit the Trinity Wesleyan Men’s Toolbox Ministry.

The menu for dinner includes homemade chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans. The TWC Women will also be selling desserts.

Concert admission is included with dinner. There will be a free will donation basket available for those unable to attend the dinner but who still wish to attend the concert.

Tickets are available for purchase on Sunday morning March 8 before and after their 10 a.m. worship service.