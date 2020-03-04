Four groups receive Eagles donation

GREENVILLE — Greenville Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 2177 presented money to four organizations Tuesday evening.

Five thousand dollars each was presented to the Friends of Bears Mill, The Annie Oakley Festival and to the Greenville Boys and Girls Cub, while $1,500 was presented to Empowering Darke County Youth.

Handing out the money were Eagles representatives, President Rick Robinson, Steve Fowble and Craig “Cheese” Thompson.

Accepting on behalf of each organization were: Kim Rudnik, outreach director and Gordon Smith, treasurer of the Friends of Bears Mill; Annie Oakley Festival Chair Jo Ellen Melling and 2019 Miss Annie Oakley Madison Werner; Tom Jenkins for the Boys and Girls Club; and Program Coordinator Kay Sloat for the Empowering Darke County Youth.

It was noted by Eagles President Robinson that the funds that made these donations a reality came from charitable bingo at the lodge.

“We’re always accepting new membership,” Robinson said. “We’re a family organization that gives back to the community. We have a lot of events going on.”

He said dues are $30 annually, while it’s $40 for new members.

On hand for the distribution of money to four organizations at the Eagles Lodge were, from left to right, Gordon Smith and Kim Rudnick of the Friends of Bears Mill; Tom Jenkins of Greenville Boys and Girls Club; Eagles President Rick Robinson; Kay Sloat of Empowering Darke County Youth; Eagles member Steve Fowble; 2019 Miss Annie Oakley Madison Werner; Eagles member Craig Thompson; and Werner’s mother, Marla Blume. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_EAGLES-MONEY-1.jpg On hand for the distribution of money to four organizations at the Eagles Lodge were, from left to right, Gordon Smith and Kim Rudnick of the Friends of Bears Mill; Tom Jenkins of Greenville Boys and Girls Club; Eagles President Rick Robinson; Kay Sloat of Empowering Darke County Youth; Eagles member Steve Fowble; 2019 Miss Annie Oakley Madison Werner; Eagles member Craig Thompson; and Werner’s mother, Marla Blume. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

