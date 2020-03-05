Local Maple Syrup available

GREENVILLE – This has been an outstanding season for maple syrup production at the Darke County Parks. Volunteers and staff began boiling sap in early February and have bottled over 200 pints of delicious maple syrup.

The maple syrup produced is 100 percent natural, free from artificial coloring, and is derived solely from trees in Darke County. Not only does natural maple syrup taste much better, but it also contains many vitamins and minerals including zinc, potassium, manganese, thiamine, calcium, iron, magnesium, and riboflavin. Pint jars and decorative maple leaf jars of syrup are now available in the gift shop at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center and the Bish Discovery Center. Swing in and grab a jar of tasty local maple syrup. Cash and check accepted.