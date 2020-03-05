A Night in Hollywood meets initial goal

GREENVILLE – The Supply Chain Management (SCM) students of Greenville Career Technical Center have been working very hard preparing for the sixth annual A Night in Hollywood to be held Saturday, March 7 in the Greenville High School Gym. Students’ reached their goal of raising $7,000 before the event is even held.

The final goal of $10,500 is now in their sights! “We have worked really hard to not only raise the money to reach our $7,000 initial goal, but to get the word out about this really unique event,” said Meghan Holman, senior in the SCM program.

A Night in Hollywood will be held in the Greenville High School Gym with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This unique event was created six years ago by four SCM students for Business Professionals of America competition. The girls were so excited after the initial competition they decide it was worth trying as a real event….and it worked. In the past five years, the event has raised in excess of $38,000, which has been donated to the Darke County Special Olympics.

The event is awesome for everyone who attends. The Special Olympians create the art for a Silent Art Auction and they also provide the talent for the talent show. It puts the spotlight on their artistic talents unlike the traditional focus on athletic activities. The red carpet is rolled out and they Special Olympians enter to the paparazzi. Some talent show acts include singing and dancing, reading of poetry, playing musical instruments or sharing about characters learned through a book club.

“We are really excited about A Night in Hollywood! We’ve been working really hard in preparation and we believe it’s going to be a great evening,” said SCM students Dylan Smith and Seth Simons. There will be food and drinks like sharply dressed tuxedo hot dogs and sparkling grape juice. It is an event for the family with additional entertainment, Jazz, a Show Choir, and Tai Ko Drum performance. There is also a raffle and opportunity to play a Who’s the Baby game.

The event is life-changing for everyone who comes to experience it. Bring your friends and family and check out A Night in Hollywood. You won’t be disappointed. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and $5 tickets are available at the door. Further questions can be emailed to dbuchy@gcswave.com.