Supplies gathered for Nashville

DARKE COUNTY – Bohndox Concessions food trailers will be heading to Nashville to help the tornado victims. The owners felt compelled to help and what better way than to fix them food. They will be fixing hot dogs, hamburgers and pizza.

In addition to providing food, they are hoping to take a load of supplies with them. They are currently collecting

shower gel, soap, shampoo and conditioner, shaving cream, razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste, medical related items, frozen hamburger patties, hot dogs, hamburger and hot dog buns, condiments, bottled water, single packs of chips/pretzels, applesauce/ pudding and fruit cups, apples, oranges and bananas, pre-baked and pre-packaged desserts/treats, coffee and creamer, paper plates, napkins, silverware, cups, paper towels and toilet paper, and kid related items for them to adjust during this transition.

They will be accepting donations through March 17, 8 p.m. and will be leaving Wednesday, March 18.

To donate, call Loure A. Bohn, 937-459-8801.